New townhomes may come to Midland

MIDLAND – The Town of Midland discussed two potential new developments during the Town Council’s Meeting Tuesday.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassie Watts said True Homes had approached the town about a new townhome project. True Homes owns about a 12-acre piece of property near Saddlebrook Drive. Watts said the project was proposed to include about 100 townhomes.
There were a few concerns about the project site that Watts explained to the council. There is one access point to the property that, at its greatest width, is 28 feet.
Watts said she expects the town will have more discussion about the project with True Homes.
Another potential development mentioned during the October 13 meeting was property on the south side of Bethel School Road. It backs up to Rob Wallace Park. Watts stated that the property was under contract with Smith Douglas Homes.
“Quite a bit of that is in floodplains, and I believe also the county is trying to obtain the back portion that is on the south side of the water feature to add onto the park,” Watts said.
The town had previously spoken with Smith Douglas Homes, but the developer did not speak with the town before going under contract, Watts said.
“We did share some of our concerns about some of the proposed lot sizes that they were initially talking about doing, but again we haven’t had any further discussions with them,” she said.
Watts gave updates for several other development projects in the town.
Shea Homes will have to draw a redesign for its Flowes Store Road Project, Watts said, due to the Army Corps of Engineers re-designating some of the surrounding streams as jurisdictional. The entrance road also needs modifications.
The KB Homes Cedar Creek Project I expected to start construction in January 2021. First lots will be on the ground in late September or early October, Watts said. The project will then take three years to complete the buildout.
Watts also mentioned that the Tue Homes Wyntree development are renting some of their properties. Watts said she had been under the impression that the townhomes at Wyntree would all be sold.
According to True Homes, she said, some of them will be rented.
“It does appear that some of them have been sold, but it did primarily look to be the duplex units closer to the water,” Watts said.
She will ask the developer again about exactly how many of the town homes will be rented.
