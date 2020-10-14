New townhomes may come to Midland

MIDLAND – The Town of Midland discussed two potential new developments during the Town Council’s Meeting Tuesday.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassie Watts said True Homes had approached the town about a new townhome project. True Homes owns about a 12-acre piece of property near Saddlebrook Drive. Watts said the project was proposed to include about 100 townhomes.

There were a few concerns about the project site that Watts explained to the council. There is one access point to the property that, at its greatest width, is 28 feet.

Watts said she expects the town will have more discussion about the project with True Homes.

Another potential development mentioned during the October 13 meeting was property on the south side of Bethel School Road. It backs up to Rob Wallace Park. Watts stated that the property was under contract with Smith Douglas Homes.

“Quite a bit of that is in floodplains, and I believe also the county is trying to obtain the back portion that is on the south side of the water feature to add onto the park,” Watts said.

The town had previously spoken with Smith Douglas Homes, but the developer did not speak with the town before going under contract, Watts said.

