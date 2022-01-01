 Skip to main content
New Year's first baby
New Year's first baby

Atrium Health Baby Evans 2022.jpg

Greyson Lee Evans, the first baby born at Atrium Health Cabarrus in 2022.

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Baby boy Greyson Lee Evans was born to Kyle and Christina Evans weighing 7 pounds and measuring 21.26 inches shortly before 2 a.m. on January 1, 2022. Dr. Clara Croce delivered Baby Greyson. The family is doing well and happy to celebrate their new bundle of joy.

