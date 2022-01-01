New Year's first baby

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Baby boy Greyson Lee Evans was born to Kyle and Christina Evans weighing 7 pounds and measuring 21.26 inches shortly before 2 a.m. on January 1, 2022. Dr. Clara Croce delivered Baby Greyson. The family is doing well and happy to celebrate their new bundle of joy.