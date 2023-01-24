 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newly elected: Learning to govern

  Updated
City of Kannapolis

The city of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County are welcoming newly elected officials from around the state. The officials are here this week to learn the Essentials of Municipal Government from staff at the North Carolina League of Municipalities and UNC-CH’s School of Government and local officials. The seminars will help these leaders as they embark on their new roles in their communities across North Carolina.

