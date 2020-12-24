News and notes from across North Carolina

State probes million-gallon hog waste spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An investigation has begun into the failure of a hog lagoon which led to the spill of approximately 1 million gallons of untreated animal waste, North Carolina environmental officials said Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources said the spill occurred at a farm in Trenton in Jones County. A news release from the department said it was notified on Dec. 21 and immediately conducted an on-site inspection.
The department said the spilled animal waste reached Tuckahoe Creek, which is approximately 300 feet from the lagoon and flows into the Trent River.
Division staff members performed an on-site inspection and collected water samples for testing and analysis. They will continue to monitor nearby waters for environmental impacts, the news release said.
Yadkin solar farm project gains financing
Winston-Salem Journal
An Asheville solar company, Pine Gate Renewables, said Wednesday it has closed financing on the $89.2 million Sugar Solar 81-megawatt project in the Yadkinville and East Bend areas.
Pine Gate will develop and construct the solar facility on the 180-acre site. The 70,000-panel solar farm is expected to go online in the third quarter. MUFG served as lead arranger on the financing.
The solar farm will provide energy to Duke Energy Carolinas through a 20-year purchase power agreement.
Sugar Solar will provide temporary construction jobs to 120 local workers for up to seven months during the build-out. It will provide $1.82 million in tax revenue for the local community over the course of the agreement.
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of USPS packages crashes on I-77
Statesville Record & Landmark
A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of packages crashed on Interstate 77 south late Thursday morning.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane near the 43 mile marker.
Fire and Iredell EMS crews were dispatched to the wreck.
The truck struck a guardrail and went some 50 to 60 feet down an embankment, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of the truck told troopers he was carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of United States Postal Service packages. Many of those packages, troopers said, are scattered in the woods at the crash site.
Troopers said the southbound shut down when wreckers arrived to remove the truck.
Mortgage lender to add 500 jobs, invest $5.8M in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A direct mortgage lender will expand its Charlotte operations by adding 500 jobs over the next five years and investing about $5.8 million into its operations hub.
Intercontinental Capital Group, a privately held company headquartered in New York, plans to begin hiring for the jobs next year, according to a Tuesday news release from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. It currently has 179 employees at its Charlotte office.
The company could receive nearly $7.7 million in incentives from the state over a 12-year period if it meets certain requirements for job creation and investment.
Charlotte won the expansion after competing with Indianapolis, Indiana and Richmond, Virginia for the company’s investment, according to state documents obtained by The Charlotte Observer. Dustin DiMisa, the founder and CEO of the company, told the newspaper he felt the mortgage lender would better attract and retain talent in North Carolina.
The lender specializes in single-family residential properties. They were previously censured and fined by different states for practices regulators said were misleading, the newspaper reported. DiMisa said the company is now “extremely compliant” with marketing regulations.
The mortgage lender, DiMisa and another former executive were also sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015. A news release from the agency said it was for their role in a fraud scheme that was perpetrated by a charity and included other mortgage lenders. They settled for about $400,000.