News from across North Carolina

Iredell to remove Confederate memorial
STATESVILLE — Officials in North Carolina's Iredell County have voted to move a Confederate memorial that has stood outside the court house for more than a century.
The Statesville Record & Landmark reports that county commissioners voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday to relocate the memorial. It includes a granite base and a statue of a Confederate soldier.
Statesville's Fourth Creek Cemetery and Oakwood Cemetery have been chosen as possible relocation sites. The Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 387 and the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy will be consulted regarding where the memorial goes.
The two cemeteries were chosen because many of Statesville’s soldiers who died in the Civil War were laid to rest there.
County Manager Beth Jones will also investigate the costs of relocation. The board says the county should pay for the move when funds become available.
Jones said that residents who want to comment on the statue's future location should contact the county.
Confederate monuments across the southern U.S. have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy. And they’ve drawn increasing attention after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.
Many of the memorials to the Confederacy are being taken down, whether by demonstrators opposed to racial injustice or by authorities seeking to dismantle them through official channels.
Biden issues disaster declaration for floods
RALEIGH — North Carolina state government and local governments in nearly 20 counties can receive financial help from Washington after heavy rains and flooding in November now that President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration.
The White House announced on Thursday that the president approved the declaration on Wednesday for the damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta. The Nov. 12 floods led to evacuations, power outages, water rescues and 12 deaths. Six of the deaths occurred when flood waters overwhelmed an Alexander County campground.
The declaration means governments and some nonprofits can get reimbursed for some storm recovery expenses incurred in 19 counties. The counties identified are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties. The U.S. Small Business Administration also has offered low-interest loans to people and businesses.
Man accused of threatening sorority
HOLLY SPRINGS — A North Carolina man is accused of threatening members of a sorority during an event last month, authorities said.
Town of Holly Springs spokesperson Mark Andrews confirmed on Thursday that Colin Daniel Nicolson, 23, is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Andrews said Nicolson is accused of threatening to shoot members of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at a Feb. 11 sorority event at Campbell University.
According to Andrews, Nicolson is acquainted with some members of the sorority.
Nicolson was arrested by Holly Springs police on Tuesday at The Club at 12 Oaks, a Holly Springs country club where he is listed as the golf pro, news outlets reported. A club official didn't immediately respond to a request to determine Nicolson's status with the club, and online jail records didn't list his status.
Amazon opening delivery stations
RALEIGH — Amazon says it will open two new delivery stations in the North Carolina cities of Raleigh and Garner.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the stations will speed up delivery of packages in that area. The online retail giant also said that the new stations will help to create hundreds of new jobs this year.
Packages arrive at delivery stations from fulfillment centers. Packages are picked up at the delivery stations by delivery vehicles and taken to customers.
Amazon has not released specifics on the exact number of new positions. But a company spokeswoman said there will be roughly 600 full-time jobs across existing facilities between Wake and Durham counties. There already are three Amazon delivery stations the area and a total of eight in the state.
The pay for the new positions starts at $15 per hour with benefits.
From wire reports