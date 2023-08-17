KANNAPOLIS — Officials in Kannapolis are speaking out about problems with how some residents are recycling.

“Over the last few months, we have seen more and more recycling carts with contaminated materials,” the city of Kannapolis said in a social media post this week. “This means we are not recycling properly and the carts are contaminated with trash and items that cannot be recycled. Entire truckloads are being rejected by our recycling vendors and then must go to the landfill as trash.”

Every time this happens, the city is penalized.

Officials shared photos showing contamination (trash) improperly placed in recycling carts. Please do not place items that cannot be recycled in the recycling cart.

Remember the following:

• The yellow lid cart is for recycling only.

• Do not bag your recycling. We cannot recycle plastic bags. Only bag your trash.

• Only recycle the materials seen in the graphic. Not sure if something is recyclable? Check the CARTology app or visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/garbage

• Construction materials are not recyclable

• Grass clippings and yard debris are not recyclable

• Food items are not recyclable

• When in doubt — throw it out. If an item has a recycling label on it — double check CARTology. Our recycling centers in N.C. do not accept items that may be recyclable in other areas/states.

• Clothing, furniture and carpet is not recyclable

• Styrofoam containers/cups are not recyclable

Recycling carts that continue to have trash will be tagged and not picked up. Please recycle correctly and help us be an environmentally friendly community.

CCS seeks business leaders for program

The STEM program at Cabarrus County Schools is seeking new business/community partners to work with students and teachers to strengthen the community connections of their program.

The CCS K-12 STEM pipeline serves over 5,000 students. The program’s goal is to provide an industry-based experience for the 500+ STEM teachers that directly connects STEM to their classroom. They also want every STEM student to experience authentic experiences through the help of local community partners. This is an opportunity to make a difference for future STEM generations in Cabarrus County.

There are so many roles community members can fill: volunteers, guest speakers, mentors, STEMersion hosts, field trip hosts, and more.

Local business leaders are invited to join CCS for a STEM Partner Onboarding Session on Aug. 22 from 4-5 p.m. at the CCS Board Room at 4401 Old Airport Road, Concord, to learn more about this opportunity. No RSVP required.

Cabarrus Arena to turn into drive-in

Cabarrus Arena & Events Center is bringing the drive-in movie experience to Concord.

Managed by ASM Global, the world's leading venue management company and producer of live-event experiences, Cabarrus Arena & Events Center has announced the first event of its kind at the Arena.

For one night only, Cabarrus Arena & Events Center will be converting the midway into a drive-in movie theater experience. Attendees can view “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” from the comfort of their own cars Friday, Sept. 22, starting at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.com beginning Aug. 25 at 10 a.m., so mark your calendars to be first in line as spots are limited to only 100 vehicles.

For more information on this event, and to stay up to date on event offerings and ticket sales, visit cabarrusarena.com.