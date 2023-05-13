Open house for Northwest Swim Club

The Northwest Swim Club, located at 5000 Durneigh Drive, Kannapolis, is holding an Open House on Friday May 19, from 5 to 8p.m.

Visitors may enjoy a free SunDrop Slushie and have a look at the pool and facilities.

Those who join that night will receive a $25 voucher for guest passes or concession stand purchases. There will also be craft vendors and hotdogs for sale. For more information see our website at www.northwest-swim-club.com

Local Black history program

Another session of local Black history will take place at Price Memorial/Allen T. Small Center at 192 Spring St. in Concord on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m..

There will be a discussion of the local Black history of Concord/Cabarrus and also focus on the pros and cons of the Civil Rights movement in America. In addition, there will be a review how children are doing in our schools with a focus on reading proficiency.

A fee of $10 will cover the cost a book about "group mentoring."

Piedmont Pops concert

The Piedmont Community Band presents a concert titled "Piedmont Pops" on Sunday May 14 at 4 pm at the Hickory Ridge High School Auditorium in Harrisburg, directed by Chris White.

The concert features popular tunes, including movie themes by John Williams, classic Disney and Looney Tunes songs, tunes by George Gershwin, music from Carmen, and a special musical tribute to mothers. Come early to hear some pre-concert music by our flute ensemble. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.