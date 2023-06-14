Gem Theatre summer matinees are back

KANNAPOLIS — School is out and summer is here! It’s time to enjoy $2 Summer Matinees at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. Enjoy an affordable, family-friendly movie every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. between June 13 and Aug. 8.

Gem Theatre Summer Matinee Schedule

June 20 — “The Emoji Movie”

June 27 — “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

July 5 — “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (note this is a Wednesday)

July 11 — “The Angry Birds Movie”

July 18 — “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

July 25 — “Paw Patrol”

Aug. 1 — “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”

Tickets may be purchased online and group sales are available at Gem Theatre, The Showplace of Kannapolis, North Carolina (gem-theatre.com).

ECHS seeks donations for military display

MT. PLEASANT — One part of the mission of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is to preserve artifacts relating to the history of this region and to make them available to the public. The ECHS Museum features more than two dozen rooms, each with a unique theme relating to an aspect of Cabarrus County history.

One of those rooms, “The Military Annex” will be updated this year and the society needs help from the public, especially veterans, to achieve that goal.

The museum seeks to display world history at a local level by representing local residents who served after 1946, including in any of the following: Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam War, Panama, Beirut, Grenada, Bosnia, the Cold War, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq, Afghanistan, and War on Terrorism. Artifacts relating to this era will be used to improve and refresh The Military Annex display.

Says ECHS president Nick Luciano, “The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is honored to have the opportunity to share the stories of brave Americans who are real-life heroes. When we share their history, we preserve their legacy. In sharing their legacy, real heroes never die.”

The museum cannot accept loans of historical artifacts, only donations. The donation policy is available on the ECHS website (echsmuseum.org) under the “Resources” tab or by calling the museum office.

Financial donations toward the update of this room are also appreciated.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Kannapolis opens drive-up kiosk

The new Customer Service Kiosk is available at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

The drive-up kiosk is in the parking lot and Kannapolis utility customers are welcome to pay their utility bills 24/7.

The fully automated kiosk accepts cash, check and credit cards. You may also pay your bill by mail, online, by telephone and automated bank draft.