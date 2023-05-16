Officer charged with passing stopped bus

CONCORD - A Concord Police (CPD) officer has been charged after video showed his police vehicle passing a stopped Cabarrus County school bus.

The Concord Police Department released this statement about the incident Monday, May 15:

"The video shared on social media shows a Concord Police Department vehicle breaking the law and endangering a child. The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard. As soon as we saw this video on Thursday night, May 11, we tried to speak with the child’s family to check on her, and were able to talk with her father the next morning. We also provided the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the agency with jurisdiction, with all the information they requested. Sergeant Matthew Willet has been cited by the NCSHP for passing a stopped school bus.

"Additionally, the Department placed Sgt. Willet on administrative duty pending completion of the administrative investigation. The City’s administrative investigation process requires several steps that take time. We’re committed to accountability and ask our community to remain patient while we complete our investigation."

A video surfaced on social media Thursday, May 11. CPD identified the officer and turned the investigation over to the N.C. Highway Patrol because the alleged violation took place outside the city limits.

Colin Mayfield named co-anchor at WCNC-TV

CHARLOTTE - A familiar face on WCNC Charlotte will be a permanent fixture on the evening news in the Queen City. Colin Mayfield will also now co-anchor 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Vanessa Ruffes. Mayfield joined the WCNC news team in January as the 5 p.m. anchor with Ruffes.

On being named WCNC Charlotte evening anchor, Mayfield said, “I’m excited and honored to continue to work alongside this awesome team of journalists I admire, with a shared mission of making a difference in this community.”

In making the announcement, WCNC News Director Carrie Hofmann said, “This is an exciting new chapter for WCNC Charlotte! Colin is committed to staying connected to the people in the community and shedding a light on stories that impact them and adding value to their lives.”

Mayfield moved to Charlotte after six years as an anchor/reporter in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Mayfield, his wife and three children reside in Pineville. Mayfield succeeds Fred Shropshire who has anchored the evening news since June of 2015. Shropshire announced earlier this year that he was leaving WCNC to join NBC10 Philadelphia as the evening news anchor.

WCNC Charlotte is the NBC affiliate in Charlotte and is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc.

Northwest Swim Club open house

The Northwest Swim Club, located at 5000 Durneigh Drive, Kannapolis, is holding an Open House on Friday, May 19, from 5 to 8p.m.

Visitors may enjoy a free SunDrop Slushie and have a look at the pool and facilities.

Those who join that night will receive a $25 voucher for guest passes or concession stand purchases. There will also be craft vendors and hotdogs for sale. For more information see our website at www.northwest-swim-club.com

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary meeting

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

The meeting will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10.

At this month's meeting, the Auxiliary will be presenting three scholarships for 2023 and will be installing officers for 2023-2024.

There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. This month will have an area focused on cookbooks. The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary functions as a fund raising and volunteer service group in support of The Salvation Army's programs and activities in the community.