News report inspires Concord couple to build desks for children

CONCORD — One ABC news story led to inspiration for a Cabarrus County couple, a $1,000 grant from Taylor Morrison, and 10 brand new desks for children around the community.
Cristal Cox and Bryan Kalentek have always tried to bring joy to their community. Kalentek creates a Christmas light display every year — as well as other showings around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July — with hopes of raising money for veterans and helping out others along the way.
But while watching ABC in September, the couple found another way they could help out.
“We were watching the news one morning and we saw how some dads were coming together to build desks for kids in need,” Cox, who is a Community Sales Manager for the home builder Taylor Morrison, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I see so much wood that we throw away in the dumpsters from building houses, so I said, ‘You know what? We could build desks and recycle the wood.’”
Kalentek is handy with tools as he has built many of the structures he puts up in his lawn to take his light shows to the next level. But he is certainly a busy man apart from his projects as he is also a full-time real estate agent selling homes throughout the area.
He was a little hesitant with this project at first, but he came around after a little bit of luck came their way.
“I (initially) said, ‘No way,’ because I knew how much work it would take,” Kalentek said with a laugh. “With Christmas coming up and the Christmas lights coming up I was like, ‘No, don’t make me do that.’
“But then it was kind of serendipitous that the following week her work put out the ‘Build Joy’ program. What are you doing to build joy? And that worked out perfectly.”
Taylor Morrison’s ‘Build Joy’ program provides $1,000 grants to individuals who are looking to “support local causes near and dear to their hearts.”
Cox and Kalentek saw what people like John Wooden of Impact Community Action in Columbus, Ohio, were doing for their communities, building desks for children who are learning from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They saw the impact ‘Desks by Dads’ made in Maryland as they received a $5,000 donation from Lowe’s which helped them build more than 100 desks for students in need. Those actions motivated Cox to apply for a grant for the ‘Build Joy’ program.
“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is also the time for ‘Build Joy,’ so let me submit it to my employer and see if I’m one of the few that get picked,’” she said. “I did get picked and so I thought that was meant to be. So with that idea that I saw on the news with the pandemic relief and giving back to help the kids and because of all the at-home learning, I figured this could make their lives a little bit easier for those kids who don’t have desks.”
Cox and Kalentek were able to use the $1,000 to buy wood, tools, paint and tops for desks while Cox also grabbed spare two-by-fours around build sites to use for legs to attach to the desks.
Cox reached out to local schools and put out notifications on Nextdoor to find people in need of help and the feedback was extensive, with not only individuals requesting desks but also neighbors offering to buy paint, donate their own time or even help build desks on their own. That moment of being able to deliver the desks to students in the area was worth all the time and hours put into the project for both Cox and Kalentek.
“They were so excited,” Cox said. “There was this one mom who reached out to me, her kids didn’t have any desks and that’s what they wanted for Christmas. She (had) lost her job. We were able to help her two kids and they were ecstatic. I have a video of her daughter jumping up and down saying, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ So, it was definitely (great) to be able to help at least a few kids.”
“That was nothing short of amazing,” Kalentek added. “Right off the bat after delivering those (desks). The first delivery was to a brother and sister and the girl was so overjoyed that it made it all worth it. You would have thought we gave her tickets to Disney World.”
Unfortunately Cox and Kalentek were not able to fulfill every single request they received for desks. The money from Taylor Morrison could only go so far, but needs are still out there especially after the Board of Education voted to go fully remote again until at least Jan. 19 at an emergency meeting Wednesday. Cox is still getting responses from people and schools in the area looking for desks.
“After we were finished, now I hear back from the schools,” she said. “Bryan sent me a message (Wednesday) from R. Brown McAllister and the counselors said, ‘We have a few more students who could really use desks.’
“Then J.M. Robinson, the counselor reached out to me after this as well saying, ‘Hey, we do know some students,’ and I’m just limited on time. So, I do want to still be able to help maybe at the beginning of the year, but I wasn’t really prepared to fulfill quite the amount of response from people in need.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit communities hard across the nation both physically and monetarily as unemployment levels hit record highs due to shutdown from the virus. People need help, and Cox and Kalentek were able to fulfill a few needs thanks to Taylor Morrison’s grant.
“My idea was building desks for kids in need, but Taylor Morrison’s Build Joy program also helped animal shelters, food banks, hospitals, children entering foster care, and many more.”
They also received help from the community as well and that’s beyond just donations. One group of students really went the extra mile.
“I just feel overjoyed by all the people reaching out that wanted to help who said, ‘Hey, can I come help paint? Can I come help sand? What can I do?’ And the most inspiring of them all was a church youth group that reached out,” Cox said. “They met me after work, it was already dark, and they came and got some wood and they said, ‘You know what, our youth group is going to put some desks together for you.’ They sent me pictures of all these young kids putting together desks and that was very inspiring.”
She continued: “It was definitely a lot of work but to see the kids’ smiles and (being) so happy makes it so worth it,” Cox said. “This definitely is heartwarming. I’m grateful to be part of my company that does that for a yearly program.”
