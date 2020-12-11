News report inspires Concord couple to build desks for children

Cox and Kalentek were able to use the $1,000 to buy wood, tools, paint and tops for desks while Cox also grabbed spare two-by-fours around build sites to use for legs to attach to the desks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cox reached out to local schools and put out notifications on Nextdoor to find people in need of help and the feedback was extensive, with not only individuals requesting desks but also neighbors offering to buy paint, donate their own time or even help build desks on their own. That moment of being able to deliver the desks to students in the area was worth all the time and hours put into the project for both Cox and Kalentek.

“They were so excited,” Cox said. “There was this one mom who reached out to me, her kids didn’t have any desks and that’s what they wanted for Christmas. She (had) lost her job. We were able to help her two kids and they were ecstatic. I have a video of her daughter jumping up and down saying, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ So, it was definitely (great) to be able to help at least a few kids.”

“That was nothing short of amazing,” Kalentek added. “Right off the bat after delivering those (desks). The first delivery was to a brother and sister and the girl was so overjoyed that it made it all worth it. You would have thought we gave her tickets to Disney World.”