Niblock Homes renovates Old Moss-Morris House, brings life to 200-year history

The land also ties into a bit of national history. The Great Wagon Road ran from Pennsylvania to Georgia and was considered that first national interstate system. It was primarily used by settlers headed for the South. Part of the route ran through North Carolina and even in Cabarrus County, which helped establish the county in 1792. Part of the road that ran through the county went through what is now the Olde Homestead neighborhood.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the home, it saw renovation and some additions in its time, which Niblock said it tried to salvaged.

As much of the original architecture as possible of the home — like doors, shiplap and molding — was saved in Niblock's renovation. The electric, plumbing, insulation and HVAC were replaced though. The well house, which is an original structure on the property, was even given a makeover.

The original house was a blend of Federal and Greek Revival details and featured Greek-inspired trim, Bumgarner said.

The foyer showcases unique marriage markings that were present on the framing members, which are typical of post and beam construction. Carpenters during the 19th century used this method for marking adjacent beams with Roman numerals to keep track of where the beams were to be located.