Niblock Homes renovates Old Moss-Morris House, brings life to 200-year history

The old Moss-Morris house on Weddington Road has found a new life as part of a new subdivision called Olde Homestead,
Niblock Homes purchased the Moss-Morris property in 2020 and was unaware of the house's existence. The home was located at 4001 Weddington Road. Once it was discovered, its connection to local history and architecture inspired Niblock to renovate the home, Vice President of Operations Karen R. Bumgarner said.
"The Niblocks are also Concord natives and are interested in preserving Concord History," Bumgarner said.
The home has a history of almost 200 years. In 2015, Historic Cabarrus Association Preservation Committee identified the property as unique to Cabarrus, threatened by development and in need of repair.
The property where the home sits was first purchased by John B. Moss from the state in 1816 for farmland. The house was built in the mid 19th centaury. The land was bought later by the Morris family in 1893 and continued to be used as farmland. The home was later renovated in the early 20th century. The home and land stayed in the Morris family until Niblick purchased it in 2020.
The Morris family owned a significant amount of real estate in Cabarrus County in the early 1900s, according to Niblock.
The land also ties into a bit of national history. The Great Wagon Road ran from Pennsylvania to Georgia and was considered that first national interstate system. It was primarily used by settlers headed for the South. Part of the route ran through North Carolina and even in Cabarrus County, which helped establish the county in 1792. Part of the road that ran through the county went through what is now the Olde Homestead neighborhood.
As for the home, it saw renovation and some additions in its time, which Niblock said it tried to salvaged.
As much of the original architecture as possible of the home — like doors, shiplap and molding — was saved in Niblock's renovation. The electric, plumbing, insulation and HVAC were replaced though. The well house, which is an original structure on the property, was even given a makeover.
The original house was a blend of Federal and Greek Revival details and featured Greek-inspired trim, Bumgarner said.
The foyer showcases unique marriage markings that were present on the framing members, which are typical of post and beam construction. Carpenters during the 19th century used this method for marking adjacent beams with Roman numerals to keep track of where the beams were to be located.
The old Moss-Morris home is currently being used as an information center to sell the new construction homes in Olde Homestead. Bumgarner said Niblock plans to occupy the home for 18-24 months. Niblock has also placed information materials in and around the home to explain its history.