No injuries in early-morning house fire on Lauren Glen Street NW

CONCORD – A house fire broke out Lauren Glen St. NW in the very early morning hours.
Concord Fire Department responded at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, to reports of a fire at 4788 Lauren Glen St. NW. Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes to find smoke showing from a residential structure. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes with no reported injuries.
Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS. A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, one incident safety officer, and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 26 firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.