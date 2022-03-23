 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in early-morning house fire on Lauren Glen Street NW

Concord Fire Department

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. 

CONCORD – A house fire broke out Lauren Glen St. NW in the very early morning hours.

Concord Fire Department responded at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, to reports of a fire at 4788 Lauren Glen St. NW. Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes to find smoke showing from a residential structure. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes with no reported injuries.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS. A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, one incident safety officer, and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 26 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

