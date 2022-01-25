No one was injured in commercial building fire on Church Street

CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched this evening at approximately 9 p.m. to 606 Church Street N.

Crews arrived on the scene within two minutes and reported smoke showing from the building. Additional units from Concord FD as well as the Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a second alarm to provide support. Crews brought the fire under control 17 minutes after arriving on the scene.

Concord Fire Department was also assisted by Cabarrus County EMS and the Concord Police Department. A total of seven engines, two ladders, one heavy rescue, four command staff vehicles, and two support staff vehicles responded with a total of 39 personnel.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.