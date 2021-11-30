Nonprofit for former foster youth opens its doors for a holiday home tour

While statistics show that only one out of every two foster youth who age out of the system will have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24. For those seeking a college degree, there is less than a 3% chance for children who have aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life, according to the NFYI.

The transitional housing program, Lista said, helps establish good habits and gives youth a support system for making bigger life decisions.

“We are there to help develop new and healthy habits, even something like opening a bank account and helping build up credit. There is no one there helping them explain how to do these things and learn why they are important,” Lista explained. “There is one common denominator for all kids in this background. They all say, ‘I don’t want to be a burden.’ They don’t want anyone to feel sorry for them, because they are survivors and they are really smart young people. They just need that guidance to navigate the world.”

The nonprofit is hoping to expand with a home for men in the next year, but needs help with funding and locating a home.

To get the word out, Lista decided to open the women’s home up for a holiday home tour, with lights, hot chocolate, popcorn and, of course, cookies.