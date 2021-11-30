Nonprofit for former foster youth opens its doors for a holiday home tour

The Open Door House is hosting a holiday home tour at its new women’s home for aged out foster care youth next week to raise awareness and to raise funds for a men’s home.
Kathy Lista, founder of The Open Door House, came up with the holiday home tour idea as she learned more about the Downtown Concord area.
“Downtown Concord has embraced us with open arms. It is such a wonderful community to be in,” Lista said. “I want to invite that community to see what we are doing here.”
Lista decided to start The Open Door House, an organization that offers transitional housing for aged out foster youth, but getting established has taken some time.
She left her job in 2018 to start The Open Door House after she went to a summit that discussed the rates of homelessness in aged out foster care youth.
According to the National Foster Youth Institute (NFYI), about 20,000 children age out of the U.S. foster care system every year, and about 20% of them become homeless instantly.
After working for a few years to set up the nonprofit, Impact Church International gifted The Open Door House a home to start its first transitional housing program.
In 2020, the house opened for women who aged out. The House has the capacity to house up to six women. Currently, there are three program participants in the house.
In Cabarrus County, there isn’t any transitional housing for aged out youth, nor in the surrounding areas. There are scattered site housing opportunities in Mecklenburg County, but that program operates in a different way than transitional housing.
Transitional housing is usually in a congregate living space. Youth also go through a program set for about 12 to 18 months where they set goals like completing education, obtaining a job, opening a savings account and working on other strategies to help them into a stable living situation.
Scattered housing usually requires a person to be working for 30 days before they can acquire housing.
Lista said the transitional housing model has become less prevalent among organizations usually due to lack of resources.
“I don’t know of transitional housing in this area for former foster youth,” she said. “Everyone has kind of gotten out of it because to be honest, it is hard to do and maintain.”
But it can be hard for youth to obtain or keep a job once they age out, Lista said.
“It is difficult to try and make your way as an adult when you don’t have a solid support system,” she said. “My biological kids and my adopted son still ask for advice and need help with things even to this day. Any young adult still needs support. When someone goes into foster care, think about what put them there. These kids went through something in order for the system to say, ‘Hey you can’t be at that home anymore.’”
While statistics show that only one out of every two foster youth who age out of the system will have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24. For those seeking a college degree, there is less than a 3% chance for children who have aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life, according to the NFYI.
The transitional housing program, Lista said, helps establish good habits and gives youth a support system for making bigger life decisions.
“We are there to help develop new and healthy habits, even something like opening a bank account and helping build up credit. There is no one there helping them explain how to do these things and learn why they are important,” Lista explained. “There is one common denominator for all kids in this background. They all say, ‘I don’t want to be a burden.’ They don’t want anyone to feel sorry for them, because they are survivors and they are really smart young people. They just need that guidance to navigate the world.”
The nonprofit is hoping to expand with a home for men in the next year, but needs help with funding and locating a home.
To get the word out, Lista decided to open the women’s home up for a holiday home tour, with lights, hot chocolate, popcorn and, of course, cookies.
“I’ve always loved a holiday home tour. We haven’t had an opportunity to do an in-person event since Covid,” she said. “Now we feel like we are in a good place for an event. This is a beautiful historic home, so let’s decorate it, make it magical, Christmas-y and let people know about kids aging out of foster care.”
Tickets for the Holiday Home Tour can be purchased here. Or go to the nonprofit’s home page at theopendoorhouse.org.