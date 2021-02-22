Nonprofit to host free Veterans resource fair

One non-profit is hosting a free Veterans resource fair in Cabarrus County next month.

Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) will host the first ever Veteran Stand Down & Resource Fair in Cabarrus County March 20.

The event will take place at the Speedway Harley Davidson in Concord and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While this event is focused on the homeless and at-risk Veteran families in the county, all Veterans and family members are invited to join!

The free services offered to Veterans and their families include:

Food

Clothing

Haircuts

Benefits counseling

Housing Assistance Resources and more

Any county/community programs, small businesses or local nonprofits interested in participating can register on the ODV website. There will be no charge for vendor set up. The nonprofit wants to use this opportunity to bring together the many resources available to the community at one location.

For any entity interested in sponsoring the event, the sponsorship will be highlighted on the website and social media. Funds raised will be used to serve the Veterans reaching out with specific needs.

This will be an outdoor event. Proper spacing between vendors and guests will be maintained. However, being an outdoor event with ample room to maintain social distancing, masks may be discretionary. We ask that all vendors utilize measures they feel safe in using so long as it is in compliant with latest iteration of Executive Order No. 180 issued by the Governor of North Carolina.

Should you have any questions, please email us at events@operationdv.com.