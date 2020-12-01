North Carolina lowers the rate of teacher attrition

RALEIGH — Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools, more teachers were staying in North Carolina’s classrooms.

North Carolina succeeded in lowering its teacher-attrition rate, even after its budget stalemate froze teacher pay. The state lost only 7.53% of its 94,410 teachers in the past reporting year.

No one knows how the coronavirus pandemic and remote learning will affect the state’s ability to keep teachers in the classrooms. The state has yet to release that data.

Just 7,110 teachers left the profession from March 2019 to March 2020, according to a draft report to the General Assembly. That’s better than the 7.59% attrition rate of 2018-19, and a significant improvement from 8.1% attrition recorded during the 2017- 2018 reporting year.

“It’s encouraging that the teacher turnover continues to decrease,” said Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies. “It’s a testament to the work of the Republican General Assembly, which has tried to make teacher recruitment and retention a priority.”