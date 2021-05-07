North Carolina wants to know about your internet access

Still cannot get high-quality, reliable, high-speed internet service at home? You are not alone.

In fact, more than 500,000 North Carolinians do not have access to broadband because of a lack of population density or geographic barriers that prevent internet service providers from connecting to them.

The pandemic has shone a bright light on just how important broadband is for residents trying to work remotely, learn, visit with health care providers and connect with family and friends. It has become clear that broadband is not a luxury. It is critical infrastructure.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we know that expanding affordable, high-speed internet across the state and removing barriers to adoption are more urgent than ever.

The state’s investments in broadband must address these four items – infrastructure, affordability, equitable distribution and digital literacy, and that is why we need to gather better data on who is and who is not currently being served.