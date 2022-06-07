 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Cabarrus graduating senior Amaru Cosme

 Cabarrus County Schools

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

I have enjoyed high school a lot, considering the fact that my senior year was the only full year at Northwest. A lot of memorable moments will always be part of my life. Prom was an unforgettable time! Being with friends and enjoying such a fun time will also be part of my life for a long time.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Porter in the automotive class made a huge impact on me; always positive, happy, and very knowledgeable. His advice on life, in general, will genuinely be remembered!

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

Graduating from high school is a huge accomplishment for me. School has been a bit of a struggle at times, but by having faith, amazing school support, an extraordinary mother and stepfather who helped me every step of the way, and my nonstop commitment, I am now graduating.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

I will continue my education and always do my very best at anything I do and inspire others that struggle just as I did in their education. Never give up on your dreams! Anything is possible! The sky is the limit!

