Northwest Cabarrus graduating senior Deyanna McDaniel

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?
My favorite memory of high school is all the hard times in class and how my teachers would help me.
Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?
I would say Mr. Rothlin made a positive impact during the 4 years I was at school. He would always be by my side coaching me.
What does graduating from high school mean to you?
School has always been a bit challenging for me. As a child, I was placed in the Exceptional Children's program and remained there through elementary school. The odds were against me and my parents were told that high school would probably be it for me. But that was a motivation for me and I always gave my best effort and took pride in my work. I exited the EC program in middle school! I continued to succeed in high school and now I’m proud to say that I completed my high school career in December 2021 and will walk across the stage to receive my diploma in a few short weeks! It was hard, and at times I felt like giving up, but I’m glad that I persevered and reached my goal!
People are also reading…
What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?
I will further my education at Shaw University 🤎 where I’ll be studying to obtain a Bachelor's in social work.