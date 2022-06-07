Northwest Cabarrus graduating senior Deyanna McDaniel

School has always been a bit challenging for me. As a child, I was placed in the Exceptional Children's program and remained there through elementary school. The odds were against me and my parents were told that high school would probably be it for me. But that was a motivation for me and I always gave my best effort and took pride in my work. I exited the EC program in middle school! I continued to succeed in high school and now I’m proud to say that I completed my high school career in December 2021 and will walk across the stage to receive my diploma in a few short weeks! It was hard, and at times I felt like giving up, but I’m glad that I persevered and reached my goal!