Northwest Swim Club - A cool place to go for the past 45 seasons

The lifeguards will blow their whistles on Monday, Sept. 5, at 7:50 p.m. and announce, “Pool closing for the summer,” just like they have since 1978.

It was about 45 years ago that a group of families got together, donated some land, put some money up and contributed some elbow grease (term used before sweat equity came in vogue), and the Northwest Swim Club was created. It’s still there and going strong. Although the address has changed, Boy Scout Camp Road to Kannapolis Parkway, two lanes to four-lane highways, country to city, middle of nowhere to middle of development — it’s still there.

From the beginning, I am told by original family members, sons and daughters of those members and now grandchildren of those members, that it was and still is a great place for the family to spend the summer. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the 250,000-gallon pool has seen countless birthday parties, family get-togethers, church outings and generations of kids growing up.

The kids begin to arrive at the opening, lining up to go off the two diving boards, one about a meter above the water the other about three meters up. You can see over the top of the brick concession stand from there, and your first jump from the high dive is rewarded with an Airhead.

A relatively new composite slide that replaced the old metal one that used to burn your legs and tail on those hot July and August days also draws a line. At 10 minutes before each hour, the lifeguards will blow their whistles and announce, “Adult swim.” The decibel level will go down seven levels as the kids move to their family’s umbrella to have sunscreen reapplied, get a snack or lunch or some money to go to the concession stand. The No. 1 treat sold is the Sun-Drop Slushy, dispensed from a machine that is almost as old as the pool. The big clock on the side of the wall will show the new hour, the whistles will blow and the decibel level increases as the kids, teenagers and parents begin the cycle again. This will continue until the parents threaten to “not come tomorrow if they don’t leave at the next adult swim” or when 7:50 p.m. arrives and the lifeguards blow the whistle and announce, “Pool closing.”

When you look at the physical features of the pool — size, the high dive, crystal blue water — they all immediately catch your eyes. Lots of members, past and present, worked hard to create and to preserve this little oasis that opens for three months out of the year. But what you don’t see, what makes this a truly family pool, is the fondness that the members show for the Northwest Swim Club.

Most members can say they used to come as a guest or their family was a member years ago. They say it hasn’t changed much and then they tell you a story about the pool. If you come for several years, you can see the kids go from the shallow end to doing flips off the high dive. They become concession workers, selling those delicious cool shushes, and they become lifeguards blowing that whistle come next Memorial Day to announce, “Pool opening for the summer.” They become a lot more, but you get the idea.

