Novant extends marketing partnership with Hornets, Swarm RICHARD CRAVER Winston-Salem Journal Oct 13, 2023 Oct 13, 2023 Updated Nov 18, 2024 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm, has extended its partnership with Novant Health. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%6C>D H6C6 ?@E 5:D4=@D65[ 3FE D:>:=2C ?2>:?8 C:89ED A2CE?6CD9:AD EJA:42==J CF? 2E >@C6 E92? S` >:==:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ DA@CED :?5FDECJ C6A@CED]k^AmkAm}@G2?E C6>2:?D E96 @77:4:2= 9@DA:E2= 2?5 @CE9@A65:4 AC@G:56C @7 3@E9 E62>D[ 3FE 2=D@ 364@>6D 2 A2CE?6C @7 w@C?6ED $A@CED’ }qp az {628F6 6DA@CED 277:=:2E6[ w@C?6ED '6?@> v%] %96 962=E9 42C6 DJDE6> 364@>6D E96 7:CDE @C82?:K2E:@? E@ 36 2? @77:4:2= DA@?D@C @7 2== E9C66 E62>D]k^Am kAm%96 6IA2?565 A2CE?6CD9:A :?4=F56D EH@ ?6H 4@>>F?:EJ :?:E:2E:G6Di %96 “qFKK r:EJ q23:6D” AC@8C2> H2D =2F?4965 :? yF?6 H:E9 w@C?6ED\3C2?565 8:7E 32D<6ED 5:DEC:3FE65 E@ 72>:=:6D @7 323:6D 3@C? 2E }@G2?E 9@DA:E2=D @? E96 52J @7 E96 a_ab }qp sC27E] %96 AC@8C2> H:== 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 2 >@?E9=J :?\82>6 D4@C63@2C5 762EFC6 5FC:?8 w@C?6ED 82>6D 9:89=:89E:?8 323:6D 3@C? 5FC:?8 E96 >@?E9 2D E96 E62>’D “C@@<:6D]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Celebrity spotted, Chick-fil-a opens and Rotary at the library Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Rotary Day at the Afton Ridge Library; the new Chick-fil-A on Copperfield is open; Super Bowl Champion J… Google bringing warehousing operation to Kannapolis KANNAPOLIS – Google is coming to Kannapolis and southern Rowan County after the company signed a lease in the development off I-85 Exit 65.“We… Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office urges caution, clarity on e-bike laws The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness about the growing use of electric-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, and how they are cl… Concord parks projects moving forward, openings on horizon CONCORD — Construction is steadily progressing on several major parks and recreation projects funded through the city’s bond program, with mul… As Dale Earnhardt’s mythology grows, so does that of his NC hometown. ‘One of us’ Sometimes, Ryan Dayvault has no idea what he’s stepping into. This was one of those times. It was several months ago, on a cool weekday in Kan… Watch Now: Related Video Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in Florida in critical condition Meet Himdam, Southern Arizona's traveling ocelot Meet Himdam, Southern Arizona's traveling ocelot Polymarket expands trade monitoring after insider betting case tied to Maduro raid Polymarket expands trade monitoring after insider betting case tied to Maduro raid Video released of armed man storming White House correspondents’ dinner Video released of armed man storming White House correspondents’ dinner