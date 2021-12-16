Nursing grads talk about beginning careers during COVID-19

“These patients are really sick, and it is frustrating to feel you are out of options for them,” she explained. “It is heartbreaking to see so many people die – young and old. We try so hard for our patients. We try everything, but with COVID sometimes everything just isn’t enough.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enforcing visitation restrictions has been a difficult, but necessary, task. And since loved ones cannot be in the hospital by a COVID patient’s side, nurses have taken on the role of connecting families through video and audio calls.

“A major challenge is family members still claiming that COVID is not real as we are caring for their loved ones and watching them decline due to this horrible virus,” Yow said. “Personally, I just tell myself I am doing the best I can. I try to leave work at work. Coming home to my daughter is what really helps me de-stress. She is my motivator. On a bad night, I just think about her and remember that everything I do is for her.”

During the pandemic, hospitals have experienced shortages of medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and even medications. Staffing shortages also have presented challenges, leaving more work for those who are on duty.