OCT presents 'A Christmas Carol' in a new way

The Old Courthouse Theatre presents “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr.. it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
This heartwarming and engagingly goofy comedy portrays the attempts of four ladies of the society and one slightly reluctant man to get through a production of Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” that is disaster-prone in the lovable way of small theater productions. You won't want to miss this funny and festive show that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Performance dates: Dec. 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 and 12 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.