OCT Youth Acting classes registration now open

From staff reports
Registration is now open for the Spring Semester of OCT's Youth Acting Classes. Classes begin the week of February 21st and run for 8 weeks, ending with a showcase for the students to share with their family and friends what they have learned and worked on.
Grades 3-5 will meet on Mondays and grades 6-8 will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.
More information is available at octconcord.com under Classes. The cost is $260 per semester and all classes are taught by Mary Lynn Bain.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.