Officer Shuping honored in cross-country memorial

During the group's stop at the speedway, Officer Jason Shuping's wife and parents were present, taking time to view the trailer and the faces on it. Next to the door on the right side of the trailer, the face of Officer Shuping was there among the hundreds of others that died in the line of duty in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On December 16, 2020, Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service involving a vehicle crash. Officer Shuping was with the Concord Police Department for 1.5 years before making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community.

During the May 2021 City Council meeting, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek posthumously awarded Officer Shuping the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart. The Medal of Valor is Concord PD’s highest commendation, and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.

As the Shuping family, police officers and the public viewed the mobile memorial, the group's Road Captain Jason Vallieres took a moment to talk about how the End of Watch Ride to Remember connects families and coworkers across the nation who have experienced the same loss.