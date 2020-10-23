Officials ask several counties to step up COVID-19 prevention

With North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends moving in the wrong direction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Department of Public Safety sent a letter to local leaders this past Wednesday asking them to help slow the spread of the virus by promoting the 3 Ws and considering local actions to improve compliance with executive orders.

"The incredible work of our local partners has allowed North Carolina to avoid the first and second waves of rapid spikes in COVID-19 positives that devastated so many other states. To protect our communities, we must continue working together in this fight against COVID-19," wrote NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., and NCDPS Secretary Erik A. Hooks.

The letter was sent to county and municipal leaders in 36 counties that met the following metrics: the county has had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern; the rate of cases is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or the county is one of the three most populous in the state.