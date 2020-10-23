Officials ask several counties to step up COVID-19 prevention

With North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends moving in the wrong direction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Department of Public Safety sent a letter to local leaders this past Wednesday asking them to help slow the spread of the virus by promoting the 3 Ws and considering local actions to improve compliance with executive orders.
"The incredible work of our local partners has allowed North Carolina to avoid the first and second waves of rapid spikes in COVID-19 positives that devastated so many other states. To protect our communities, we must continue working together in this fight against COVID-19," wrote NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., and NCDPS Secretary Erik A. Hooks.
The letter was sent to county and municipal leaders in 36 counties that met the following metrics: the county has had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern; the rate of cases is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or the county is one of the three most populous in the state.
In addition to sharing resources to encourage people to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands, the letter outlined local actions to consider that have less severe penalties for violating COVID-19 executive orders than what is available through the state-level emergency powers. The penalty for violating the state-level executive order is limited to criminal citations, which could result in imprisonment. City and county governments can create ordinances that carry more flexible consequences such as civil fines.
Letters were sent to leaders in the following counties: Alamance, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chowan, Cleveland, Craven, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gaston, Graham, Greene, Guilford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Union, Wake, Watauga and Wayne.
Stanly County bridge repairs start Monday
STANFIELD – The N.C. Department of Transportation will start repairs to a bridge on Tite Road over Camp Branch, near Renee Ford Road in Stanly County.
The bridge was closed in August 2019 as a safety precaution when engineers inspecting the bridge determined repairs to the bridge approach were needed, warranting the closure.
Crews will start repairs after 9 a.m. Monday to fix the approach, backfill and repave the damaged area. The work is anticipated to take up to three weeks.
Drivers can continue using the detour in place from Polk Ford Road to Renee Ford Road, returning to Tite Road.
Union County lane closures on U.S. 74
INDIAN TRAIL – Contract crews will be making repairs on U.S. 74 between Faith Church Road and Wesley Chapel Stouts Road Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.
The left lane will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day so crews can safely make repairs to a turn lane.
Drivers are urged to use caution and remain alert in the work zone.
NC Quick Pass customers save on tolls
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Turnpike Authority intends to resume billing procedures for late payments for NC Quick Pass invoices on Monday, Oct. 26. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective April 3, 2020, NC Quick Pass invoice past due procedures were suspended in order to provide much needed financial relief to customers.
NC Quick Pass encourages all customers to look out for invoices as late fees will be assessed for bills not paid on time. Customers can avoid potential fees by signing up for an NC Quick Pass transponder, and will also save 35 percent on future tolls.
Transponders can be used throughout North Carolina on any tolled facility and can also be used on toll roads that accept E-Pass, E-ZPass, I-Pass, Peach Pass and SunPass as a payment method.
To find the best transponder for your travel needs visit ncquickpass.com or call 1-877-769-7277, or visit a customer service centers, located in Monroe and Charlotte.
