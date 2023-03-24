CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed Old Airport Road over Cold Water Creek in Cabarrus County as a safety precaution.

Bridge inspectors this morning determined sections of the bridge deck need to be repaired, necessitating the bridge closure until further notice.

During the closure, drivers can follow a posted detour from Old Airport Road to Crestmont Drive, then to N.C. 73 and N.C. 3 to get back to Old Airport Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.