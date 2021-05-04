Old Campground Cemetery Community Clean-Up Day is approaching

CONCORD — The Zion Hill AME Zion Church is organizing another major cleanup down at the old cemetery.

We need your help! We need YOU! Please join us on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. as we clean up the Old Campground Cemetery.

Volunteers, Community and/or Church Groups along with other Civic Organizations are asked to bring lawn mowers, weed eaters, large tree/branch trimmers, gloves, rakes, and tarps.

Last year we had at least 58 volunteers to come out and support the Old Campground clean-up day. We are also asking for volunteers to donate water, Gatorade, and light snacks.

For more information please contact Tom Merren at 704-858-4007 or Zion Hill AME Zion Church at 980-439-5612.