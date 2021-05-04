 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Campground Cemetery Community Clean-Up Day is approaching
0 comments

Old Campground Cemetery Community Clean-Up Day is approaching

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Campground Cemetery in Concord

Another major cleanup will take place at the Old Campground Cemetery Saturday, May 29. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CONCORD — The Zion Hill AME Zion Church is organizing another major cleanup down at the old cemetery. 

We need your help! We need YOU! Please join us on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. as we clean up the Old Campground Cemetery.

Volunteers, Community and/or Church Groups along with other Civic Organizations are asked to bring lawn mowers, weed eaters, large tree/branch trimmers, gloves, rakes, and tarps.

Last year we had at least 58 volunteers to come out and support the Old Campground clean-up day. We are also asking for volunteers to donate water, Gatorade, and light snacks.

For more information please contact Tom Merren at 704-858-4007 or Zion Hill AME Zion Church at 980-439-5612. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts