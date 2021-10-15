Old Salisbury-Concord and Pioneer Mill roads closing for pipe replacements

Road Closures Upcoming in Cabarrus County

CONCORD – A pair of local roads are scheduled to be closed next week while crews replace underground drainage pipes.

In the northern portion of the county, Old Salisbury-Concord Road is set to close near Kiser Road from 8 a.m. Monday until 3:30 p.m. Friday. Drivers will use Penninger Road to access points on either side of the road.

To the south, Pioneer Mill Road is set to close near Morrison Road – also from 8 a.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. Friday. A detour will direct drivers to follow Morrison Road, Flowes Store Road and N.C. 24/27.

These repairs and associated closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should be cautious near these work zones and take the detours into account when planning trips through these areas.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.