Olshenske of Myrtle Beach Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year

"Our store managers are passionate about caring for their neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Each of these leaders is committed to the customers they serve, the associates they lead and the communities they support. I couldn’t be more proud to recognize this exceptional group of individuals and to thank them for everything they do. They are excellent representatives of our organization, our values and our commitment to nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”

Olshenske celebrated her 10-year anniversary at Food Lion in January 2022. She began her career with Food Lion in 2012 as the assistant store manager of the Food Lion in Pawleys Island, SC. She was then promoted to store manager at the Food Lion in Georgetown, SC, before transitioning to her current location, which she has led for the last four years. Her store excels at implementing business initiatives and she has developed strong partnerships with local schools, veterans’ organizations and other community partners.

In addition to Olshenske being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership and honored as a 2021 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipient. They included: