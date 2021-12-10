Omicron found in neighboring county, no 'cause for panic' expert says

The neighboring Mecklenburg County Public Health announced that there was a confirmed Omicron variant case, but health experts are saying it isn’t a cause for panic.
The Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that a UNC Charlotte student tested positive for the Omicron variant. The health department also confirmed that the student had been isolated and is now recovered. There was also only one known contact in the case.
Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health, spoke during a press conference late Friday about said it was only a matter of time before Omicron made its way to the greater Charlotte area.
But she says the healthcare system is better prepared than it was for other variants.
“It is not a cause for panic. It is something that we are lucky to have had some lead time to be able to prepare for, educate on, and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the community,” she said. “It puts us in a very different place than prior variants of concern because it was detected very quickly, before it was already well embedded into our communities and our populations. It gives us time to mitigate the spread we are likely to see in the ongoing weeks.”
As of Friday, the CDC stated that early data shows that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible than the earlier Delta variant. There were also reports from officials out of South Africa earlier this week that some data shows that Omicron has less severe disease. But there isn’t enough data currently to make definitive conclusions.
Passaretti said there is still more to learn about the variant.
For now, she said she expects to see the number of COVID-19 cases go up and potentially see the number of hospitalizations increase as well.
The best way to combat severe illness and hospitalization, she said, is vaccination.
“Those vaccines and, for individuals that meet the criteria for boosters, will protect against severe illness and hospitalization,” she said. “That I anticipate will mitigate the impact on our hospitals.”
Compared to this time last year, she said, the healthcare system is better equipped due to vaccines and will hopefully avoid the spike in numbers and the overload on healthcare systems seen around the 2020 holidays.
Passaretti stated that with the holidays coming up, the variant could end up spreading faster due to large gatherings.
“This is not optimal timing to be dealing with a new variant entering our communities.” she said. “We are already seeing more other respiratory viruses like flu than we saw last year, so we have that in the background. Everyone is about to get together for the holidays and travel, which allows for better spread.”
Along with vaccines, she also strongly encouraged those eligible for a booster to go ahead and get one. This week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
While Passaretti isn’t as concerned about reaching the same COVID-19 number seen last year, she said overloading the healthcare system is always a concern.
With Omicron’s severity of disease unconfirmed, limiting the amount of severe diseases and hospitalization is the best way to ensure the hospital system isn’t flooded.
“What gets us into trouble is when we have more severe disease impacting the individual,” she said. “When the number of severely ill individuals overwhelms our healthcare system, that is when we run into issues of getting everyone, whether it is Covid or non-Covid related, the care they need.”
She confirmed that the vast majority of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and for those that are vaccinated, they fall into the immunocompromised category.