Omicron found in neighboring county, no 'cause for panic' expert says

The Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that a UNC Charlotte student tested positive for the Omicron variant. The health department also confirmed that the student had been isolated and is now recovered. There was also only one known contact in the case.

“It is not a cause for panic. It is something that we are lucky to have had some lead time to be able to prepare for, educate on, and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the community,” she said. “It puts us in a very different place than prior variants of concern because it was detected very quickly, before it was already well embedded into our communities and our populations. It gives us time to mitigate the spread we are likely to see in the ongoing weeks.”