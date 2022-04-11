 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One inured in shooting at Harris Teeter parking lot

Harris Teeter Parking Lot

The shooting occurred in the Harris Teeter parking lot at 6:30 p.m. April 10. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CABARRUS COUNTY — A person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the Harris Teeter Parking lot of Renaissance Square off Davidson Highway on Sunday evening. 

The person was transported to the hospital and, according to the Kannapolis Police Department, the injuries were non-life-threatening. 

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. April 10. 

Police do not believe that the shooting was a random act and an investigation is ongoing.

Harris Teeter employees were not involved in nor injured during the shooting.

