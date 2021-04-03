'One step forward' to healthy living even in a pandemic

CONCORD — One chronic illness support group has found a way to stay mentally and physically fit during the time of COVID-19, surpassing weight and A1C goals.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance is partnering with The Community Free Clinic in their Living Healthy with Chronic Health Conditions program. It includes cooking and lifestyle choice classes along with a mental health component. To help program members navigate life with chronic illnesses, they created a support group that launched in the beginning of June 2020.
But when the pandemic hit, the program had to go virtual. And for Greg Stewart, one of the program leaders, it didn't feel the same.
"It is a mind and body experience. It is lifestyle medicine to encourage them to self manage and take care of themselves because everyone has to," Stewart said describing the program. "It has been tough for me because I like to see people face to face. I'm a people person."
As the program made due with Zoom calls and YouTube cooking tutorials, one of the support group members suggested creating a walking group. That idea helped add a physical component to the lifestyle medicine program and has had a major impact on the physical and mental health of program participants, CHA Healthy Living Director Alicia McDaniel said. And she gives full credit to the participant that started the movement.
"I think about him all of the time," McDaniel said. "Tim Ridenhour was not able to make it to the walking group, but it was his legacy and his idea that we are reminded by that got us all together. It just speaks to the nature of the group."
Ridenhour was one of the first champions of the lifestyle medicine program. But even after completing the program, he still stayed tuned in. The walking group's first meeting was scheduled June 28, 2020, but Ridenhour was unable to make it due to health problems and he passed away June 30, 2020.
McDaniel still keeps Ridenhour's obituary at her desk.
"I think of his idea and vision to keep us all together as one of his last offerings to us and to the program," she said.
But his idea has helped program participants keep moving and stay socially connected in a time when both seemed impossible.
Stewart and McDaniel chose to have the group meet up at the Carolina Mall so that participants always had enough room to socially distance and were kept from the summer heat and from the cold in the winter months. And Stewart and McDaniel haven't missed a week since the group started.
At 11 a.m. Tuesdays, the group meets at the mall and starts with stretched before they set out to walk. At the beginning, participants started walking short distances, but gradually Stewart helped them begin to walk the loop of the mall. Now participants are walking laps.
The group has also piqued the interest of mall shoppers. Some, McDaniel said, even stop to do stretches with them.
One of the group members has lost close to 100 pounds and, as a whole, the majority of program participants have been able to control their A1C levels. That has allowed the group to focus on lifestyle changes for those with high blood pressure.
While the walking group has added physical health benefits, it also allows participants to keep up their mental health, especially during a pandemic that would have kept them isolated.
"Part of the strength of the program was the relationships that were built, and for some of our patients, it was one of the few times — for some maybe the only time — they met outside of the doctor's office," McDaniel said. "It provided a light and a beacon of hope for individuals who would have been isolated."
Participants also said they look forward to that one hour a week.
"Walking with the group as been wonderful for me," one of the walking group members said. "It gets me out of the house at least once a week which gives me something to look forward to. It's also great to have a little social time with other people. It really lifts my spirits. The exercise is so easy too, all you have to do is walk. It gets my heart rate up and my blood circulating."
But that isn't the only way they stay connected. Even though program participants couldn't meet in person for classes, Stewart has made sure everyone kept up with the program, even dropping off materials on participants' doorsteps.
When a participant misses a Zoom class, he gives them a call to check in and he keeps his phone close incase a participant needs encouragement. And for some participants, that call can be a lifeline.
"I had one participant that said, 'Greg, you're the only person that calls to check on me,'" Stewart said.
Knowing that someone is there to not only be an accountability partner but also care about their wellbeing has kept participants motivated.
The walking group is now in its thirty-eighth week and both Stewart and McDaniel said they hope it continues past the pandemic.
"Each journey we have taken in the time of COVID has been one step forward," McDaniel said, "and that is what our participants are doing — one step forward at a time to live healthier lifestyle even in the midst of the pandemic."