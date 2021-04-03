'One step forward' to healthy living even in a pandemic

The group has also piqued the interest of mall shoppers. Some, McDaniel said, even stop to do stretches with them.

One of the group members has lost close to 100 pounds and, as a whole, the majority of program participants have been able to control their A1C levels. That has allowed the group to focus on lifestyle changes for those with high blood pressure.

While the walking group has added physical health benefits, it also allows participants to keep up their mental health, especially during a pandemic that would have kept them isolated.

"Part of the strength of the program was the relationships that were built, and for some of our patients, it was one of the few times — for some maybe the only time — they met outside of the doctor's office," McDaniel said. "It provided a light and a beacon of hope for individuals who would have been isolated."

Participants also said they look forward to that one hour a week.