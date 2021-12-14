One Year Later: Atrium Health marks historic milestone with COVID-19 Vaccinations

“As we pause to recognize this monumental milestone for our health system, it’s incredible to reflect on the efforts of our caregivers who have led the fight against COVID-19, including putting hundreds of thousands of shots in arms,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Whether at one of our mass vaccination events, on the grounds of construction sites or in local church parking lots, we have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and protection of our community from this virus. We will continue to be a leader in advocating for all community members to get vaccinated and receive a booster, so we can end this pandemic once and for all.”