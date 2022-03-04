Operation Decisive Victory is bringing aid to Cabarrus veterans again

KANNAPOLIS — Operation Decisive Victory is coming back to Cabarrus County to offer services and necessities to veterans and non-veteran families.
The Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair will be at Hilbish Ford on Saturday, April 9. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 will also help host the event.
Dona and Tintu Parameswar founded the charlotte-based Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) to work with veterans who fall outside of the scope of existing systems by working with government and private organizations.
A year ago, ODV held a large Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair at Concord Mills Harley Davidson parking lot in March 2021. There were 16 private and public resources spanning from mental health to dog training services available.
The fair also offered hair cuts, hygiene products and clothing items.
This year's stand down has expanded to include more resources and a lunch.
Like the previous event, the stand down will focus on those who are homeless and at-risk families.
The local chapters of the Modern Woodmen Fraternity are sponsoring the event and will be serving the lunch.
Perceptions Salon, LLC will also provide free haircuts, beard trims, and shaves.
While the ODV event service will focus on veterans and their families, all clothes, shoes, hygiene products and other essentials will be available to non-veteran families.
Some of the organizations that will be at the event are:
- Humana
- Independence Fund
- Veterans Bridge Home
- American Legion Post 155
- NC Works
- VA Health Care Center
- Charlotte Vet Center
- NG Employment Center
- NC Divisions of Service for Deaf & Hard of Hearing
- Cabarrus County Department of Human Service
- Cabarrus Women's Center
HOW TO HELP
Organizers at ODV said that all community services organizations — including county services, shelters, nonprofits, and for-profits — are welcome to set up a table at the event.
All participants must bring their own tent, table, and chairs.
Vendors can register here: https://form.jotform.com/operationdv/standdown.
Organizers of the event also need assistance transporting people from shelters across the area to and from the event. For those willing to help transport, contact the ODV events team at events@operationdv.com for details.
To volunteer as event staff during the event, complete the Volunteer Sign Up form at https://form.jotform.com/operationdv/teamODV.
Hilbish ford is located at 2600 S Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083.