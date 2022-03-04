Operation Decisive Victory is bringing aid to Cabarrus veterans again

KANNAPOLIS — Operation Decisive Victory is coming back to Cabarrus County to offer services and necessities to veterans and non-veteran families.

The Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair will be at Hilbish Ford on Saturday, April 9. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 will also help host the event.

Dona and Tintu Parameswar founded the charlotte-based Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) to work with veterans who fall outside of the scope of existing systems by working with government and private organizations.

A year ago, ODV held a large Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair at Concord Mills Harley Davidson parking lot in March 2021. There were 16 private and public resources spanning from mental health to dog training services available.

The fair also offered hair cuts, hygiene products and clothing items.

This year's stand down has expanded to include more resources and a lunch.

Like the previous event, the stand down will focus on those who are homeless and at-risk families.