Opportunities Zones providing more affordable housing in North Carolina

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a submitted column from U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. Coverage of Carson's visit to Cabarrus County will be in Sunday's Independent Tribune.
For too many Americans, the supply of quality, affordable housing has not kept pace with demand. While many look to Washington for answers, the typical big government routine is to make the problem worse by appropriating more money to spend on the same supply of housing, which ends up making housing less affordable. Rather than pursue the same failed policies of the past, we must identify and correct the root cause of our current challenges. But each community is different. We must work more closely with state and local officials to find the proper and appropriate solutions that best meet the unique needs of their local residents.
President Trump understands the wisdom of the people living in these communities and the power of federalism.
He is lifting up all Americans and making it easier for them to find a home. In June of 2019, President Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the White House Council on Eliminating Barriers to Affordable Housing, which I chair. The Council was formed to work with localities in both the public and private sector to find regulatory obstacles that hinder the supply of affordable housing and working to remove them.
Over the past year, I traveled across the country meeting with the American people and hearing from local leaders on how we can solve the affordable housing challenges this country currently faces.
Yesterday, I was in Concord, North Carolina, with Representative Hudson to host a roundtable with community and neighborhood leaders to hear about the innovative solutions they have enacted to eliminate barriers to affordable housing. The state of North Carolina and the city of Concord have been a great example of how decentralized collaboration can bring positive results to the local residents.
As the president proclaimed, “increasing the supply of housing by removing overly burdensome regulatory barriers will reduce housing costs, boost economic growth and provide more Americans with opportunities for economic mobility. In addition, it will strengthen American communities and the quality of services offered in them by allowing hardworking Americans to live in or near the communities they serve.”
The Trump Administration’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing does not end with the units themselves — we are equally committed to lifting people out of poverty, toward a more self-sufficient life.
Opportunity Zones are a powerful vehicle for bringing economic growth and job creation to the American communities that need them most. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act established Opportunity Zones to incentivize long-term investments in low-income communities nationwide. These incentives offer capital gains tax relief for new investment in designated Opportunity Zones.
Earlier this week, the Council of Economic Advisors released its report that shows that Opportunity Zones have driven $75 billion in new investments in distressed American communities over the last two years. These new investments will lift approximately one million Americans from poverty, decreasing the poverty rate in Opportunity Zones — which is nearly twice the national average — by 11%.
What does that mean for Americans? One million more of our neighbors, friends and family members will have access to an available, affordable, and safe place to live as well as steady jobs leading toward an improved quality of life. North Carolina itself is home to over 250 opportunity zones.
Affordable housing is an issue solved not by the federal government, but by synergy between economic growth and innovation. The good news is that housing starts have increased in recent months and surged more than 22% in July. This is a great indicator that our economy is strong and poised for a rapid recovery.
Regulatory barriers and high taxes stifle the American economy and the poorest among us tend to pay the price.
Under President Trump, there is a rising economic tide, and it is lifting all boats.
