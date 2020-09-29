 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outside flu shot clinic
View Comments

Outside flu shot clinic

{{featured_button_text}}
Flu shot
Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association ( ECA) will be hosting an outdoor, Flu Clinic, open to the public, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., W, Concord.

The clinic will be outdoors with social distancing in place and masks requested. Cannon Pharmacy will be providing and administering the flu shots and the high-dose flu shots will be available for those 65 and over.

Please call 704-920-3310 weekdays to reserve your shot bring your insurance card and photo ID to the outdoor Flu Clinic.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts