Outside flu shot clinic

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association ( ECA) will be hosting an outdoor, Flu Clinic, open to the public, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., W, Concord.

The clinic will be outdoors with social distancing in place and masks requested. Cannon Pharmacy will be providing and administering the flu shots and the high-dose flu shots will be available for those 65 and over.