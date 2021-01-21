Over 13,000 people take part in Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge

There is no cost to participate in the self-guided Challenge; community members may register any time before February 15 at uwccEquityChallenge.org to receive Challenge emails with a selection of readings, videos, podcasts and ways to take action.

The first day of learning focused on race and racial identity, providing the foundation for upcoming topics, including legal system inequities, privilege and levels of racism. Participants receive an email each weekday with a different topic and are encouraged to reflect on the information through a daily journal and discussion guide. The content also includes subjects focusing on United Way’s community impact areas of education, health and financial stability.

“We are pleased to have thousands of people in the Charlotte region engaged in this learning opportunity to gain a better understanding of how race impacts our daily life and our community,” said United Way of Central Carolinas President and CEO Laura Yates Clark.

NEWS RELEASE Support for the Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge is widespread among corporations in the Charlotte region, with Truist Financial Corporation, Bank of America and Lowe’s among the first to join the effort as Equity Champions and presenting sponsors.