Page Castrodale selected as new Cabarrus EDC executive director

The Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation (Cabarrus EDC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the conclusion of its national search for a new Executive Director. After serving as the Interim Executive Director for nearly four months, Page Castrodale was selected as the best fit for the Executive Director role at the Cabarrus EDC.

Castrodale has spent over 10 years in marketing, business, and economic development roles. For the last two years she has worked as the Cabarrus EDC’s Existing Industry Director, where she supports new business recruitment activity, oversees entrepreneurial development efforts, and works closely with local companies to connect them to the resources they need in order to continue to be successful in Cabarrus County.

“I am honored and so excited to be stepping into this role,” says Castrodale. “I believe that economic development is critical to the overall health and resiliency of our community and I’m grateful to be able to continue this important work with Cabarrus EDC. Our organization has made a lot of great progress over the years and there is a lot more to do. I look forward to what’s next.”

