Paid public parking comes to downtown Kannapolis, but just one deck

For the first time, the city of Kannapolis has approved paid parking fees, but only for one parking deck.

Starting this August, public parking in the VIDA deck will have an hourly fee.

This idea started when residents of the VIDA apartments who pay to use the city parking deck sent in complaints and concerns to the city less than a year ago. Residents were concerned over non-residents parking in the deck and whether there would be space for residents during all hours. Residents asked for better regulation of the deck.

These concerns have led to the first paid parking fee schedule for the city.

The VIDA parking deck has a total of 406 parking spots. Above it, there are 286 residential units. Each of those units is contractually obligated to have a parking spot set aside. But residents are also able to rent two or even three spots.

The parking deck has two levels. One accesses Main Street and one accesses Vance Street.

In total, there are 374 spots rented by VIDA residents. But, as Assistant City Manager Eric Davis said at the council's Monday night meeting, those cars are not parked in the deck at all hours.

"Rarely are all of those residents going to be there at the same time. There is a capacity there that can be used," Davis said.

He expects for the majority of traffic to take place during the day and early evening hours, when many residents may be at work.

The city's fee schedule will be:

Non-Peak Rate: Every day from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. — $1 per hour

Peak Rate: Every day from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. — $3 per hour

Daily Rate: Starts after 5 hours — $25

Multi Day Rate for resident guests — $10 per day

The city is implementing a 30-minute grace period when the public can park in the deck and not be charged. But once the clock passes 30 minutes, drivers will be charged for the full hour.

Davis said the grace period is set to help with turnover in the deck.

Davis also said the need to regulate parking in the deck is going to grow in the near future. Once the second VIDA apartment location is up and running, there will be about 70-80 more units that will require a space in the parking deck.

The city has already purchased the parking hardware and has updated the parking deck for when the hardware is installed.

The total one-time cost of the hardware and software installation was around $200,000. The deck will also take an annual cost of about $50,000 for upkeep.

In revenue, the city expects to see, with the current rent threshold of VIDA, a $150,000 revenue annually, making a net revenue of $100,000.

A good portion of that revenue may not come from the public parking fees, though. Davis said that once VIDA hit a certain rental threshold, it was required to pay parking fees to the city for the resident-rented spaces. VIDA hit that threshold in October 2021.

To date, the city has garnered $90,000 in revenue from those fees.

Now that the council has approved the fees, the hardware will begin to be installed at the parking deck. Legg said the parking kiosks are expected to come online in August.

While this parking deck will have hourly fees, the rest of the public parking areas downtown are free. Maps of other free parking decks and street parking are located here: https://kannapolisnc.gov/Community/Parking.