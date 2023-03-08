CONCORD – The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is opening its doors and to welcome the public for the 66th Annual Pancake Day.

On Thursday, March 16, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Club will be serving up pancakes and sausage to over 5,000 attendees.

Valerie Melton, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County said, “This event is the Club’s largest fundraiser, and we look forward to so many members of the community joining us for this event each year. This could be our biggest year ever, which is so important in helping fund our Afterschool and Summer programs.”

Originated by the Kiwanis Club in 1957, Pancake Day is one of Concord’s biggest social events of the year, coining the name “Concord’s Favorite Day”. For over 65 years, dedicated Board members, staff and volunteers have spent the third Thursday in March cooking pancakes and sausage for the community. Coffee, milk, Cheerwine and Sun Drop are all included in this long-standing Concord tradition.

This year’s event is presented by Shoe Show, Inc. and countless other generous sponsors. Pancake Day typically brings in over $100,000.00 for the Boys & Girls Club. These much-needed funds provide children and families with affordable programs and opportunities that will change their lives and shape their futures.

Tickets are $9 each and may be purchased online at www.bgclubcab.org, at the Club Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the door the day of the event. One serving per ticket, no take-out orders, and ages 4 and under are free. For more information, call 704-721-2582 ext. 125.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County

For over 75 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County has been dedicated to ensuring that our community's disadvantaged youth have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. The Club currently serves over 1,800 at-risk K-12 youth in Cabarrus County by offering daily access to academic enrichment programs in five core areas:

Education & Career Development: Help youth create aspirations and goals for the future, providing opportunities for career exploration and educational enhancement

Character & Leadership Development: Help youth become responsible, caring, productive citizens

Health & Life Skills: Help youth achieve and maintain healthy, active lifestyles

Sports & Fitness: Help develop fitness, a positive use of leisure time, and social and interpersonal skills

The Arts: Help young people enhance self-expression and creativity and develop multicultural appreciation

For more information on Pancake Day, the Boys & Girls Club, or to make a donation, visit www.bgclubcab.org.