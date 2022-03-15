Pancake Day is Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club

Pancake Day is one of the community’s favorite traditions-some even call it a "Concord Holiday!"

For 65 years, board members, staff and volunteers have spent their day cooking pancakes and sausage for thousands of hungry customers. In 2019, over 5,600 people were served throughout the day!

It's been 3 long years since the last Pancake Day in 2019, but officials are thrilled that the 2022 event will be held in-person on Thursday, March 17.

The 65th Annual Pancake Day, proudly presented this year by SHOE SHOW, INC., offers a variety of opportunities for participation, from volunteering to sponsoring to simply attending the event. Funds raised from Pancake Day are more important than ever. Your support ensures kids and families have a safe space, a hot meal, help with homework, kind and encouraging words from caring mentors...all adding up to Great Futures for young people, especially those who need us most.

Tickets are $9 (4 and under eat free). Online ticket sales have ended, but you may purchase tickets at the door on Pancake Day. Tickets purchased in 2020 were considered Club fundraiser donations and will not be valid for this year's event.

Pancake Day is from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.