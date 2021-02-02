Pandemic attributes to high human trafficking case numbers

"When there is economic crisis, like we have faced, let's say you take a 38-year-old woman and maybe she is a single mom and she looses her job because of this pandemic. Well, there is a desperate need now to take care of her children," Arrowood explained. "So crisis can create prime opportunity for recruitment to take place. And so when people are desperate, they are desperate. We can't ever imagine what we would or wouldn't do if we have never been in those situations."

But while adult females make up a large percentage of trafficking cases in North Carolina, anyone is vulnerable.

"Things that happened this last year, that we have experience," she said, "that created vulnerability, whether you are 13 or 38, whether you are male or female."

The pandemic also created more opportunities for people to seek out trafficking services.

"Not only does victimization not stop because the pandemic hits, they were going out," Arrowood said. "Traffickers were still setting up dates for girls. They were still posting ads online."

And with the Stay at Home orders, there was more time for people to go online and seek out those ads.