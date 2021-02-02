Pandemic attributes to high human trafficking case numbers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Present Age Ministries, an organization that fights human trafficking, has seen a massive increase in case referrals.
In 2019, North Carolina was ranked eleventh in the United States for human trafficking prevalence, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH). There were 266 cases reported in the state that year, but the NHTH said the number of unreported cases is probably much higher.
Hannah Arrowood, founder and CEO of Present Age Ministries, said there was a 45 percent increase in case referrals in 2020. That increase, she said, is directly related to the pandemic and its fallout.
"What I attribute that to is, often times we know that — especially our youth these days — there is so much interaction online," Arrowood said. "And it is easy for traffickers to groom and establish contact through online mediums. Because their worlds went completely online, it just made not only the ability to have access to students so much easier, but it also created these vulnerabilities to be exploited so much easier, like isolation, depression and anxiety."
When the pandemic caused the state to shut down in March 2020, people were forced to stay in their homes. Students no longer had personal interaction with teachers or friends and lost out on extra curricular actives. Their world was moved online. Arrowood said that created more opportunities for traffickers to take advantage of those mental vulnerabilities.
People were also forced to use virtual communication. But this, Arrowood said, can cause people to become isolated in their own home.
"That's what these youth need," Atwood said. "They need human interaction, they need to have people talking with them, engaging with them, having conversations, because if there is a void in finding a real connection, they are going to find it somewhere else."
Traffickers can use tactics like "boyfriending" to earn the trust of isolated students.
But there are ways for parents to help prevent this. The best way, Arrowood said, is to monitor a students online activity.
"They aren't going to like you," she said. "They are going to hate you, but it is critical, now more than ever, to be monitoring and know what is out there."
Arrowood also stressed that victims are usually trafficked by people they know, not by strangers.
In 2019, N.C. Senate Bill 199 was passed requiring school districts to pick a training program for teachers and school personnel in K-12 grade in reporting and preventing child sex abuse and trafficking. With students predominantly learning from home in 2020, teachers may have been unable to notice signs that a student was being recruited or trafficked.
But students aren't the only group that is vulnerable to trafficking due to the pandemic.
"When there is economic crisis, like we have faced, let's say you take a 38-year-old woman and maybe she is a single mom and she looses her job because of this pandemic. Well, there is a desperate need now to take care of her children," Arrowood explained. "So crisis can create prime opportunity for recruitment to take place. And so when people are desperate, they are desperate. We can't ever imagine what we would or wouldn't do if we have never been in those situations."
But while adult females make up a large percentage of trafficking cases in North Carolina, anyone is vulnerable.
"Things that happened this last year, that we have experience," she said, "that created vulnerability, whether you are 13 or 38, whether you are male or female."
The pandemic also created more opportunities for people to seek out trafficking services.
"Not only does victimization not stop because the pandemic hits, they were going out," Arrowood said. "Traffickers were still setting up dates for girls. They were still posting ads online."
And with the Stay at Home orders, there was more time for people to go online and seek out those ads.
Present Age works with local law enforcement, including the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, to dismantle local human trafficking. Usually Present age participates in about two sting operations a year, but due to the pandemic, that changed. But because those larger operations changed, it forced Present Age and law enforcement to communicate more frequently. And that, Arrowood said, has been a benefit.
As the pandemic continues, Arrowood said people should be aware of the realities.
"Often times we think that because we are in the South, because we are in the Bible Belt, we tend to have this perception that those things don't effect us," she said. "And so even just being naïve to the reality creates an easy way for traffickers to operate."
To help raise funds to fight human trafficking, Present Age created an online scavenger hunt through Let's Roam that gives information on human trafficking throughout the game.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888- 373-7888.