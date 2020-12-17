Pandemic brought out the best in teachers and school staff - thank you

As we come to the end of 2020, we have gained a new perspective, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the essential work that our educators and staff members perform in our schools each day of the school year. This fall has presented numerous challenges to our educational system, and the Cabarrus County Education Foundation Board would like to thank the approximately 4,264 Cabarrus County School employees for their unwavering commitment to support student achievement.
We have watched as our district has navigated remote and hybrid learning for over 22,000 CCS students. During this time, our educators have been flexible and resilient as they embraced new roles and accepted additional responsibilities. All have stepped up to allow students to continue on their pathway in a myriad of ways and we recognize them:
• Custodial/maintenance staff clean and sanitize every inch of our schools and coordinate PPE equipment for students and staff to be safe.
• Technology staff rolled out the 1:1 Chromebook initiative to ensure all students had a computer and internet access and continue to provide ongoing support.
• School nurses developed comprehensive plans for illnesses and quarantines in every school and serve as the front-line, on-site medical professional.
• Student Nutrition staff members provide meals for all students and have adapted how the meals are prepared and delivered.
• Teachers and teacher assistants fulfill their traditional responsibilities such as preparing lessons and grading assignments, while juggling additional roles including IT support provider, counselor and friend. Encore teachers transitioned to mobile teaching in order to ensure our students are still provided these vital learning opportunities.
• Media specialists that developed ways for students to still check out books so that access to literature is not lost.
• Guidance counselors and school social workers have tirelessly reached out to support our students and their families during these times.
• Bus and Transportation staff members deliver and man Wi-Fi buses as needed, carry meals to neighborhoods and, most importantly, assure that our students can make it to school.
• Support staff members have adapted to fill vacancies, provide much-needed specialized services and make possible many other behind-the-scenes activities to enhance student achievement.
• Administrators and office staff spend countless hours constantly planning and responding to the latest information and communicating with staff and students’ families.
… And so many more that space does not allow us to name them all specifically.
What is truly extraordinary is that Cabarrus County Schools continue to create relationships with students to meet their social and emotional needs. This connection is the heartbeat of our school district. Every day, this steady pulse runs through the district as employees connect through elbow bumps, emails, handwritten postcards, Teams meetings and mobile apps. Each student has numerous opportunities to connect to an employee who cares — virtually or at a distance of 6 feet.
CCS employees, you have not only risen to the challenges placed in front of you, but you have exceeded them! Thank you for the additional hours you invest into planning and instruction each day, for the pride you take in keeping students emotionally and physically healthy, and for the sacrifices you've made at home to keep our students learning this year. For every small act that you think goes unnoticed, please know that we see you. Our students will remember how you showed up for them, faced adversity and supported this community during the pandemic. We are grateful.
The Cabarrus County Education Foundation Board,
Merl Hamilton (president), Michael Burgner (vice president), Grace Mynatt (emeritus founder), Jeanette Trexler (secretary), Otis Gillette (treasurer), Carla Black, Ronnye Boone, Kelly Bumgardner, Greg Crawford, Anna Dollar, Sara Heiser, Kate Highsmith, Bobby Jones, Cornelia Kerr, Chris Lowder, Troy Selberg, Glenda Thomas, Tammy Whaley and Amy Gough
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.