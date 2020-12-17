Pandemic brought out the best in teachers and school staff - thank you

What is truly extraordinary is that Cabarrus County Schools continue to create relationships with students to meet their social and emotional needs. This connection is the heartbeat of our school district. Every day, this steady pulse runs through the district as employees connect through elbow bumps, emails, handwritten postcards, Teams meetings and mobile apps. Each student has numerous opportunities to connect to an employee who cares — virtually or at a distance of 6 feet.

CCS employees, you have not only risen to the challenges placed in front of you, but you have exceeded them! Thank you for the additional hours you invest into planning and instruction each day, for the pride you take in keeping students emotionally and physically healthy, and for the sacrifices you've made at home to keep our students learning this year. For every small act that you think goes unnoticed, please know that we see you. Our students will remember how you showed up for them, faced adversity and supported this community during the pandemic. We are grateful.