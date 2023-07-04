MT. PLEASANT – “Miles for Museums,” a cooperative passport program, is encouraging people to visit area museums and communities this summer.

Ten museums are participating in the program which began Memorial Day weekend and runs through the summer months. Visitors can pick up a passport at any of the museums and begin collecting stamps as they go to each museum. Completed passports will be turned in to be entered in a raffle to win prizes.

In addition, each museum is partnering with local businesses to offer discounts and incentives to passport holders.

“There are hidden gems right here in our neighborhoods. The Miles for Museums program provides free or low cost adventures while learning about local history,” says Beth Jacobs, of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society, who first proposed the passport idea. Other museums were quick to sign on to the program, hoping that it will increase attendance and generate enthusiasm for local history.

Participating museums are: Badin Historic Museum, Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum, Historic Gold Hill, Locust Historical Society and Museum, Matthews Heritage Museum, New London Area Historical Museum, Norwood Museum, Oakboro Museum of History, Oakboro Railroad Museum, Stanly County History Center.