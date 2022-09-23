Health care workers have a web of multiple accountabilities that they must balance while doing their jobs. But at the center of everything is the patient and their care.

That is the career philosophy and sage advise Jordan Tyson, BSN, RN, CCRN, has learned in his 13 years of experience. Yes, it's time to meet another of our local nurses.

Tyson, originally from just down the way in Albemarle, grew up with quite a large family. He has six brothers and one sister.

Tyson sees his career in nursing as a way to gift patients and families with the care they need during what is often one of the hardest times in their lives. And his care also extends to his colleagues, whom he credits for making the hard days a bit easier.

And perhaps that heartfelt care is what made Tyson the 2022 Providers Choice MVP winner.

How long have you been in nursing? How long at Atrium Health? What is your current role?

I have been in nursing since 2009 when I started out as a Care partner. I have been with Atrium Health since 2009 as well. My current role is clinical supervisor in the Intensive Care Unit.

Why did you want to become a nurse? What or who inspired you?

Nursing is my gift where I’m able to give back to my patients and their families. Despite the challenges we face, there is no other career I could imagine doing. While working in nursing support roles, I was able to see how other nurses cared for their patients, and I knew then I wanted to become a nurse. I was inspired by my mom who works in health care, along with the amazing nurses I have worked with over the years who all supported and encouraged me to “go back to school”.

What do you enjoy most about being a nurse? What’s most rewarding?

I enjoy patient care the most. Most of our patients are critically ill and require intubation, multiple trips to the operating room or suffer cardiac arrest and at times no one believes they will make it. It is most rewarding to see them and their families reconnect once they’ve made it over that hurdle.

What are some challenges?

This job is highly demanding and can be stressful. Patient often have a high acuity where they need a great amount of care. In all of that, we have to remember individual expectations of patients and families.

What is a memory or event from your nursing career that you treasure or find inspiring?

A memory from my career that I treasure would have to be when my patient who was actively transitioning asked me to get them a can of Campbell's chicken noodle soup and saltine crackers before he died. I took my break and went over to Food Lion and got those two items. I was able to get him those last two things he wanted. He later transitioned before my shift ended.

What is one aspect of your job that you wish non-health care workers knew more about?

I wish people knew the amount of stress we encounter just in one shift.

What advice do you have for someone who may be considering a career in health care?

I advise them to do it. No matter where you are in health care, the patient will always be the priority, and you must remember that.

How do you spend your free time? Any hobbies or things to help you unplug from work?

I enjoy traveling. That’s my time to decompress and be worry free from work and life stressors.

Final thoughts?

I have a great administrative team, thanks to Rhonda Mann and Rhonda Wright. I also work with some of the best nurses in the world, in and outside of my primary unit. You all make it worth working long stretches of hours and make the days easier.