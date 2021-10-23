Pet of the Dumplin

Dumplin is a 7-month-old, super-sweet puppy who weighs about 32 pounds and will probably be around 40 pounds when she’s fully grown. She’s active and very playful but also a snuggle bug. She does better with other dogs and has more confidence with a furry companion.

Dumplin is crate-trained and house-trained. She uses a potty bell on the door to let you know she needs to go out. Dumplin walks well on a leash but is still learning. She loves to play with toys and is very good at sharing. The rescue has limited knowledge about how well she’ll do with cats, but she isn’t reactive when they’re around.

She is extremely intelligent, goofy and food-motivated. She is sure to give you a good laugh at how carefree and clumsy she can be. All she wants are pats on her head and to be told she’s a good girl. She also loves to play in the water and blow bubbles in her water bowl. She would make a great addition to the right family.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.