Pet of the Week: Colby Jack

Colby Jack came to us via Cabarrus Animal Control with a broken hip. Unfortunately CJ’s original owner dumped him and he was picked up as a stray by Cabarrus Animal Control. Animal control officers believed that CJ may have been abused by this individual.

CJ is a sweet boy and can be the most loving baby. He is cat and dog friendly. Big and small he loves them all.

Colby Jack can be very mouthy. We have found that the more stimulated he gets the more mouthy he gets. We are working on this behavior and feel at this time he would not be good in a home with small children. Due to his hip injury CJ has arthritis in his right hip and both knees. He may require extra care in his older years, so please consider this when thinking about adopting him. We know it will take a special family for CJ to continue to work with him. If you feel you fit this bill please consider this sweet boy.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption