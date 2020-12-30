 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Gracie
Gracie is looking for her forever family, will you be hers? Even though people have let her down, Gracie is still willing to open her heart and love again.

She is playful and affectionate and ready to explore, chase tennis balls and snuggle on the couch with her favorite person. Gracie is fun loving and Full of joy.

If you want a dog to be excited when you come home, then she is your girl. She is dog friendly and just loves people.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

