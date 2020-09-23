× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a message from Pet of the Week Jasper:

"Hey new friends! My name is Jasper, I am 5 years old and I love people so much. I wouldn't make a good guard dog because I make friends with everyone! I am house trained, crate trained, and on heartworm prevention.

“Foster mom took me to the doggie doctor to get neutered and all my shots and my microchip. Foster mom says I am ready to meet my forever family now! I love to snuggle.

“I love to go on walks and runs. I need a home where I am the only animal. You see, before I came to the rescue I had to fight for food and for everything just to stay alive. Because of that I don't do great sharing a house with other animals.

“I am ok to go on walks and hikes though, I just need to be the only animal in my family's home. I know how to walk well on a leash and I know how to sit, lay down, and catch treats if you throw them."

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website: